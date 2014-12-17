TechRadar Deals: Tablets, digital cameras, Kindles, storage and more!

Saving you money is what TechRadar Deals is all about, and we've got some more bargains for you to consider here.

Whether you're after Christmas presents for the family or simply looking for bargains for your own good self, we've got some deals for you! And if you haven't heard about the deals bonanza that's going down on the 26th, check out our Boxing Day sales page!

Let's kick off with a great deal on the Google Chromecast.

Now, it's not quite as cheap as it has been recently but hear us out. For £30 you can pick up the living room wonder that is the Chromecast, and with it you also get a three month subscription to Sky's NOW TV Entertainment section, AND you get £15 worth of credit to spend in the Google Play store. Great deal!

Today's big deals

Got a car that doesn't have Bluetooth or line-in functionality? That doesn't mean you can't still listen to music from your phone while driving! Using an FM transmitter you can tune your radio into your phone and listen that way. This FM transmitter is currently available at Amazon for £46.99 but with our exclusive secret code TRXMAS25 you can get £12 off to make it £34.99!

Argos has a great deal on the Amazon Kindle Fire HDX! We think it's a great tablet with a hassle free user interface and a fantastic screen. The deal is £99 for the 16GB model.

Staying on the Kindle theme, Argos also has a great deal on one of Amazon's ebook readers. The Kindle Wi-Fi Touch touchscreen e-reader is currently discounted to £49.

Cameras are always a popular Christmas present request and Tesco currently has a great deal on the Sony DSC-HX50 compact camera. It's a 20.4 megapixel affair with a 30x optical zoom, built-in wi-fi and a 3-inch screen. The price? A bargainous £149 when you use the secret code at the check out! That code is TDX-PKJK.

And finally, how about this 1TB portable hard drive from Seagate? Great for storing photos and MP3s, it's currently discounted to £44.99 on Amazon.

MORE DEALS

Kettler Hurricane Go Kart £85.00 @ Amazon

PHILIPS 40PUK6809 - 40" 4k Ultra HD 3D LED Smart TV £429 @ Pixmania

Wall Socket with built in 2 x USB Charging Ports £12.99 delivered @ eBuyer

LEGO City Great Vehicles 60057: Camper Van FREE PP AMAZON - £14

SAPPHIRE AMD R9 280 Graphics Card @ Amazon - £135.00 delivered

LEGO Castle 70400: Forest Ambush - £4.99 Delivered - Argos

Samsung Memory 64GB Evo MicroSDXC UHS-I Grade 1 Class 10 Memory Card - £20.86 - Amazon

Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare Controller Xbox One Gamestop £39.97 Posted

Disney pixar the complete collection BLU RAY £49.49 delivered with code VBOX10 @ zavvi

Paco Rabanne Pour Homme Aftershave Splash for Men 75ml £10 @ Amazon

Leapfrog My Pal Scout @ amazon - £9.99

DURACELL Ultra Power 9V Alkaline Batteries (Pack of 2) only 97p @ Currys