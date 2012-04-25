Microsoft is set to take another stab at a music service this E3

Rumored to be designed to play within a browser, the new music service will also be available to Windows 8, Android, iOS and Xbox users

According to published reports, Microsoft is expected to announce the follow-up to the company's flagging Zune music service.

Codenamed "Woodstock," the new service is expected to move away from Zune's reliance on downloading DRM-enabled music to up to three computers and several devices, to something more like Spotify.

Rumored to be designed to play within a browser, the new music service will also be available to Windows 8, Android, iOS and Xbox users.

Microsoft's current music service, Zune, is playable on Windows mobile devices and Xbox gaming systems.

And while Zune offers several robust features like a Smart DJ feature that in many ways rivals Apple's Genius, as well as the ability to share playlists with other Zune users, the service never quite took off and the company discontinued production of their Zune players last year.

When asked for comment, a Microsoft representative told TechRadar that "Microsoft does not comment on rumors or speculation."

That said, the move from the Zune brand to the Xbox one seems a fitting move.

It remains to be seen how this change will impact current Zune Pass subscribers and at this time TechRadar does not know what the pricing structure for Woodstock will look like.

Via The Verge