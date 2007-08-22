Trending

Sony Bio Battery juices gadgets with grapes

By Future tech  

Glucose and enzymes are the keys to liberating energy

The cartons of fruit juice on the left are actually powering the Walkman on the right.

Sony Japan has just posted a short video and press release detailing its latest fuel cell - a device that uses not ethanol or methanol this time, but glucose extracted from grape juice and sports drinks.

It's all in Japanese but be sure to take a look at the video near the top of the page for the most impressive fruit-based electricity we've ever seen.

Enzymes in action

The four-cell array can be seen powering speakers attached to a Network Walkman after being filled with a squirt of grape extract and a small fan using the sugar in a Lucozade-type sports drink.

According to the release, enzymes from the labs of Kyoto University's agriculture department break down the glucose, allowing the Bio Battery - as they've dubbed it - to generate a world record 50mW of power.

So, let's see - shall we carry around combustible alcohol for our future fuel cells or share a splash of juice with the gadgets? Hmm...

See more Future tech news