Wileyfox relaunches with cheap phone deals including a free Amazon Echo Dot

Cheap phone brand Wileyfox has officially relaunched with its new website going live today offering a trio of low-cost smartphone deals.

Last month TechRadar exclusively revealed that troubled mobile brand Wileyfox would return this year with new phones and a renewed customer support service thanks to STK Mobile taking over control.

Now TechRadar can exclusively reveal that the first step towards the new Wileyfox experience has gone live with a new website today.

Free action camera and Echo Dot

To celebrate its return, there are three deals running on the new Wileyfox website, with the first giving you a free Amazon Echo Dot when you buy the Wileyfox Swift 2 X for £199.99.

Considering the Swift 2 X originally launched in 2017 for £219.99, and the Echo Dot is £49.99 from Amazon, it's a great looking deal.

That's not all though, as the Wileyfox Spark Plus price has dropped to £99.99 (saving £20), and you can nab yourself a free Kaiser Baas X90 action camera if you pick up the Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus for £189.99.

None of these phones are new, but we know there will be more to come from the brand as we've had confirmation that STK will produce new Wileyfox models this year.