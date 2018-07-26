Best Apple Watch apps for your smartwatch in 2018

The Apple Watch is onto its third generation now, and the aptly-named Apple Watch 3 is proving pretty popular - so that's why you're probably here checking out the new apps.

In fact, it's one of the best smartwatch options out there, and now we're at the third generation it's becoming a particularly accomplished smart option for your wrist.

The number one question we hear from new Apple Watch owners is, "what apps should I download first?" To make answering that query easier, we devised a thorough list of the best Apple Watch apps. With the right choices, your new digital timepiece will become so much more.

Before you get into that though, remember to head into the Apple Watch main app on your iPhone - that's where you'll see a list of the apps already installed on your phone that can also be transferred to your Watch. If you see any you like the look of here, you'll need to download them to your iPhone first.

Make sure you tag the apps you want on your watch - and disable the ones you don't, as that will take up valuable space you can use to add music onto - especially great if you have the Apple Watch 3 LTE version, and an Apple Music subscription.

Looking for games to play on your wrist? Check out our best Apple Watch games list

See our video review of the Apple Watch Series 3 below...

New this week: Lifesum

Lifesum

Free + in-app purchases

Like many health-related apps, Lifesum really wants you to take out a subscription: that’s $44.99/£34.99/AU$69.99 per year, though it sometimes runs a 30% off promotion. The core app is free, though. Its goal is to help you think about what you eat and what activity you do and to make positive changes to make yourself healthier.

On the iPhone, Lifesum enables you to count calories and track your meals, discover healthy recipes and track your progress towards your goals. It works with other apps too, so for example if you’ve got a Fitbit or use Runkeeper it can get data from them.

On the Watch it’s a much simpler affair, urging you to stay hydrated, showing your progress towards your resting, moving and stretching goals and doing everything through a kind of little Tamagotchi character.

It pulls data from the Apple Health app as well as the Lifesum app to ensure you get the widest possible picture of your intake and activity, and you can add data as well as view it: for example, you can take a note of what you’re eating via the Watch app and then enter more details on the iPhone later. Unusually there isn’t a Watch complication, but the app does tie in with the Watch’s notification system to keep you updated.