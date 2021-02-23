Voxi's excellent 12GB of data for £10 a month SIM only deal ends on Thursday

For well over a month, Voxi has been offering one of the best SIM-only deals on the market, complete with double data, a flexible contract, and a useful unique selling point...but that deal is now coming to an end.

Voxi's 12GB of data for £10 a month plan will end on Thursday, February 25, giving you a couple of days to get your hands on it. While the price and data cap alone are strong, two other factors make it one of the best options around.

Firstly, all of Voxi's SIMs operate on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave at any time. Secondly, Voxi offers up completely unlimited use of a number of social media apps.

This includes Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, and more. That helps you get way more out of your 12GB of data.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.



Deal ends on February 25

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obviously is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.