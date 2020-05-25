Unlimited data for £16/pm - this exclusive Three SIM only deal is the best we've ever seen

Well Three, you've done it again. Just when we thought it had got as good as it could get, Three slashed the price of its unlimited data SIM plan even further...and this time, it's exclusive to TechRadar readers only.

Three has always been the dominating force for unlimited data SIM only deals, knocking all other networks to the side but now it has hit a new low of just £16 a month!

Considering Three was already way ahead at £18 a month, this new price puts Three miles ahead of the competition. And for those who just want cheap prices, Three's flash sale of 12GB for £8 a month has you set as well.

You can see this exclusive SIM plan from Three below, complete with unlimited data, texts and calls. A quick glance through our guide to SIM only deals will show you that you're really not going to be able to beat this right now.

Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:

Three | 24 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 per month

Three has always been the king of unlimited data SIMs but this latest offer takes it to a whole other level. At this price, Three undercuts all other unlimited plans by a strong margin and most other plans would get you far less data for this price.

Why go with a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. Here are some of the main benefits currently on offer by going with a Three mobile deal:

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding (well...it's nice in theory!)

