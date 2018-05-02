Translator app for Windows 10 gets nifty time-saving features including Cortana support

Microsoft has updated its Translator app for Windows 10 to incorporate Cortana and bring Windows Ink support into the mix, among some other goodies.

Microsoft Translator can translate spoken words or typed text into over 60 languages – and is capable of translating conversations in real-time between two (or more) connected devices – and with Cortana integration, it’s now possible to ask the digital assistant to start (or join) a conversation in the app. You can now also join a live translated conversation across multiple languages.

So, for example, you can simply say: “Hey Cortana, start a conversation in Translator”, or ask the assistant to join an existing conversation (of course, you must provide the relevant conversation code, too).

Note that Cortana is only supported for a small number of languages at the moment: Chinese Simplified, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Inking chops

The other big move is the introduction of Windows Ink support, which means you can scribble down text with your stylus (or mouse), and the app will translate that written content for you. A nifty addition, particularly for those who have adopted the pen and touchscreen combination.

Other changes include a new phrasebook and dictionary, which covers more than 200 essential phrases and words (with the ability to highlight and save your favorites).

And you can now download offline language packs, which as the name suggests, means that they can be used even when you aren’t connected to the internet.

Via MS Power User