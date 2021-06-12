Three's unlimited data SIM only deal remains the best value plan around

Despite the fact that Black Friday 2021 is well over four months away, the best SIM plan on the market right now remains an offer from the event last year - Three's unlimited data SIM.

The reason this has continued to dominate is down to its pure value. For just £16 a month, you'll get unlimited data, calls and texts. With most other networks, that price would score you around the 50GB+ mark.

Plus, this SIM is 5G-enabled at no extra cost. That makes it perfect for anyone who's invested in a 5G handset like the iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21.

We've listed everything you need to know about this offer below. Alternatively, see how it compares to other SIM only deals with our complete guide.

Three's excellent unlimited data SIM plan:

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.