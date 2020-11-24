Three's Black Friday sale continues to offer the best SIM only deals of 2020

Held out until Black Friday to invest in some new SIM only deals? It was a smart decision. With pretty much every SIM provider under the sun dropping their prices, you're slightly spoilt for choice right now.

However, amongst the pile of Black Friday SIM only deals available to you right now, Three's Black Friday sale seems to be offering the best value. The brand has introduced three excellent SIM plans that stand out above the rest.

Of the three, the most interesting is Three's unlimited plan for just £16 a month - the cheapest unlimited data 5G SIM around and the second cheapest overall behind Smarty Mobile. However due to Smarty's lack of 5G and some of Three's incentives like travel bonuses, we think the extra £1 for Three is well worth it.

For those looking for something a bit cheaper, Three also has a 4GB for £6 a month option and 12GB for £8 a month plan. Both of which are also 5G compatible and some of the best value plans around right now.

Three's Black Friday SIM only deals in full:

The best Black Friday SIM Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday, and this year it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.

Three | 12-months | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £6 per month

While the above goes all out on data, this deal from Three focuses on costs. You're paying just £6 a month while getting 4GB of data. That makes this one of the best cheap SIM plans on the market right now, especially if you need more data than the plans focusing on 1GB or 2GB.

Three | 12-months | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

This deal falls back in the middle of the two above. It costs just £8 a month while supplying you with 12GB of data. That's pretty excellent for anyone on more of a budget looking to keep their bills down nice and low. Realistically at this price, you're going to struggle to beat this, especially considering Three's 5G capability.

Why go with Three SIM only deals?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding