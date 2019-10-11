Three's awesome unlimited data SIM only deal wins coveted Deal of the Year award

We've been loving Three's immense unlimited SIM only deal for some time. But now it's official - it's the very best phone deal of the year, and it has a Mobile Choice Consumer Award to prove it!

Last night was the nineteenth Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2019 where all the finest phones, retailers and networks in the UK are celebrated and garlanded. Three bagged a quartet of awards, including Best Value Network, Best Network for Data, Best Network for Roaming and the much coveted TechRadar Deal of the Year.

Up against some stiff competition from the likes of Carphone Warehouse and EE (there's a full shortlist of nominees below), Three's ability to give customers absolutely unlimited data for a mere £20 per month proved irresistible for the judges. What's more, sign up at the moment and you'll even get half price bills for the first six months. The best deal around just got even better!

Three's Deal of the Year winning SIM only deal

Unlimited data SIM only deal for £20 per month

Three took this title two years ago, and its ridiculous £20 per month unlimited data SIM has done it again this time around. The sheer value on offer here only improves when you consider that you can currently get the first six months of the contract for half price. Incredible.

2019's other Deal of the Year nominees

Argos Super cheap SIM-free Moto - only £179.95

Roll back to Black Friday 2018 and the Moto G6 was sat at the top of our best budget smartphones charts. So when we saw Argos knocking the price down, we were delighted. Almost a year on and it's now even cheaper still, at a bargain basement £149.95.





Carphone Warehouse Unlimited screen replacements for new phones

In the cutthroat world of mobile phone deals, Carphone Warehouse stood out from the crowd with its ongoing offer of unlimited screen replacements on your handset for one whole year (with only foldable screens excluded). It's thinking out of the box and we love it.



EE Free Nintendo Switch with selected phone contracts

Another Black Friday special that really caught the consumers' imaginations. EE started handing out Nintendo Switch consoles like they were confetti, and all you had to do was sign up for a contract on your choice of Huawei or Nokia phone.



Mobiles.co.uk The awesome Huawei Mate 20 Pro for only £20 per month

We genuinely had to double check with previous Phone Deal of the Year title holders Mobiles.co.uk that this price was correct when we discovered it. Bills of £20 per month and less than £100 upfront for one of the very best smartphones in the world.

Smarty Cheapest ever SIM only deal

Smarty has become a growing force in the crowded field of cheap SIM only deals, which culminated in offering its cheapest plan for as little as £3.12 per month (thanks to its flexibility and second month free promotion) earlier this year.

