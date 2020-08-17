Three just released the perfect cheap SIM only deal with 4GB of data for just £6/pm

For some, a SIM plan needs to come packed with extra incentives, a boat-load of data and unique features. For others, price is king. And if you fall into the latter category, Three just released the perfect SIM for you.

Offering up 4GB of data for just £6 a month, Three has undercut the market for price. This is plenty of data for those who do the occasional bit of standard definition streaming as well as browsing social media and the internet.

Of course, if you're somewhat attached to your phone something with a bigger data cap will be necessary. But if you're just looking for enough data to get you by at a low price, Three is the top choice.

You can find out more about this deal, and Three's larger unlimited plan, below. Neither appeal to you? Consult our SIM only deals guide to see everything else out there.

Need a phone to combine with your SIMO? Check out our best SIM-free phones guide

Three's cheap SIM only deal in full:

Three | 12 months | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £6 per month

Three's latest SIM is providing some of the best value on the market right now. It offers up 4GB of data while only charging you £6 a month. Currently, no other SIM plan comes close to matching that for this price but if you feel like 4GB will leave you wanting more, Three has another great price for those wanting more data below.

View Deal

Or upgrade to Three's unlimited SIM only deal:

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Got the cash to splash? If you don't mind upping your payments then Three's unlimited data plan is probably the best SIM Plan on the market right now. It costs £18 a month but lands you with completely unlimited data, calls and texts. That puts this way under the cost of any other unlimited plan.

View Deal

Why go with a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. Here are some of the main benefits currently on offer by going with a Three mobile deal:

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding (well...it's nice in theory!)

Read more: