Three just released the best cheap SIM only deal around - 12GB for £8 a month

Three has attacked the world of SIM only deals with a competitive vigour for the past year or two, taking the top spots for cheap plans, unlimited data offers and more. Its latest offer is yet another market-leader.

Offering 12GB of data while only charging you £8 each month, Three went and undercut almost all of the market for price. The only other offer to come close is Carphone Warehouse's own iD Mobile offering the same price and 2GB less data.

While 12GB of data won't suffice for the HD streamers and intensive data users out there, it will easily get the majority of people through each month with ease. You can find out more about this new Three SIM only deal below.

Need a phone to combine with your SIMO? Check out our best SIM-free phones guide

Three's cheap SIM only deal in full:

Three | 12 months | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

Three has gone all out on this plan, offering one of the best cheap SIM only deals around. It costs just £8 a month while rewarding you with 12GB of data each and every month. At that price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better amount of data, especially on one of the four main networks.

View Deal

Or upgrade to Three's unlimited SIM only deal:

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Got the cash to splash? If you don't mind upping your payments then Three's unlimited data plan is probably the best SIM Plan on the market right now. It costs £18 a month but lands you with completely unlimited data, calls and texts. That puts this way under the cost of any other unlimited plan.

View Deal

Why go with a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. Here are some of the main benefits currently on offer by going with a Three mobile deal:

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding (well...it's nice in theory!)

Read more: