This SIM only deal is unbeatable with unlimited data for just £16/pm

A while ago, Three released the best unlimited data SIM on the market at just £20 a month. Then it dropped it further, getting a strong lead on the competition at £18. Now its dropped even further, hitting the lowest price we've ever seen for unlimited data.

Coming in at just £16 a month, Three has now undercut the nearest unlimited data competition by £4 a month and hit a price that would get you 50GB at the most from other SIM only deals.

You won't find this plan anywhere else though, it is exclusive to you readers of TechRadar and is well worth grabbing before we see it disappear.

You can find out more about this plan below or if you want to go even cheaper, consult our SIM only deals guide to see Three's competition (with less data, of course).

Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:

Why go with a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. Here are some of the main benefits currently on offer by going with a Three mobile deal:

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding (well...it's nice in theory!)

