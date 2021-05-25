This SIM only deal from Three offers unlimited data and 5G for just £16 a month

Whether you're a never-ending social media scroller, a heavy mobile gamer or someone who loves an HD film on the go, getting an unlimited data SIM plan could be the best route for you.

And while there are plenty of unlimited data SIM only deals out there, Three has had the best option for nearing a year now. It only costs you £16 a month and gets you completely unlimited data, calls and texts.

On top of that, Three automatically offers 5G with this deal at no extra cost. While there are cheaper SIM only deals out there, few offer better overall value than this one.

Three's excellent unlimited data SIM plan:

Three SIM: Three Mobile | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Locked in for just one year, this SIM plan from Three grants you completely unlimited calls, texts and data while only charging you £16 a month. While that's not the cheapest SIM out there, it is the overall best value, especially considering it includes 5G at no extra cost!

View Deal

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.