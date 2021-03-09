This isn't a new Nintendo Switch, it's a powerful handheld Windows gaming PC

You'd be forgiven for assuming that the Aya Neo is an upcoming console, but this is in fact a fully-fledged gaming PC that can fit into your bag for on-the-go gaming.



Underneath its case you'll find an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and unspecified Radeon graphics, which the developer claims will give the Aya Neo the "raw power" to run new AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Watchdogs Legion and Assassins Creed Valhalla at over 30fps, provided you drop to lower settings.

Should you choose to pick one up for yourself, you'd also be getting 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. You can't currently buy Neo off the shelf, but it is available to back on Indiegogo, starting at $6,120 HKD (around $789 USD/ £570/AU$1,025) for the smallest 500GB model.



If you're thinking "wait, haven't I seen this before?" then it's because this is actually the second version of the Aya Neo, with the first release having a limited 'Founders Edition' run back in January 2021. This updated handheld has made a few improvements over the original, including reduced weight, better battery life and fixed issues related to resolution scaling.



The developer has also created an optional docking station for the device that adds two USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI port, one SD card slot, one MicroSD card slot, and an Ethernet jack, as well as what appears to be two additional USB-C ports that go unmentioned.



This docking station allows you to use the handheld as a gaming PC by connecting to a TV or monitor and plugging in your favorite mouse and keyboard, all while charging the device. The design feels strangely familiar somehow, but we just can't put our finger on it.

Switch? Never heard of her

This certainly isn't the first design we've seen for a handheld gaming PC, and it likely won't be the last. Both Alienware and Lenovo have produced concepts of their own to break into the market, although these debuted at CES events and have yet to make an actual appearance on the shelves.



This does all beg the question of why you would need a handheld gaming PC at all, given that powerful gaming laptops exist for the purpose of portable Windows gaming. It would be nice to see other competitors appear for Nintendo in this monopolized market after the demise of the Sony PS Vita, but we're a tad sceptical about how much demand there is for a PC-specific device.



The Aya Neo is certainly noteworthy for being a product that you can actually buy rather than a design concept displayed at a show, but with all crowdfunded projects – proceed with caution.

