This cheap SIM only deal offers 100GB of data for only £14 a month

A recent offer from the network Smarty stands out as one of the best SIM only deals around right now. Blending flexibility and affordability with a hefty amount of data, there's a lot to like here.

Usually you would have to pay £17 a month for Smarty's 100GB of data SIM only deal but right now, that price is down to only £14 a month. That's the cheapest price around for that much data.

Plus, because Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts, you can leave at any time. But is 100GB of data going to be enough for you? Offering roughly 200 hours of SD streaming, 20,000 songs on Spotify or even 1200 hours of internet scrolling, this will be plenty for the large majority of people.

SIM only deals: Smarty's flexible bargains

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £17 £14 a month

This Smarty offer currently stands out as one of the leading SIM only deals on the market. It's down from £17 to just £14 a month while still getting you a massive 100GB of data to power through each month. Plus, all of Smarty's deals operate on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that data across any laptop, tablet or even console you picked up recently