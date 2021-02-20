This bargain SIM only deal gets you unlimited 5G data for an effective £6/pm

If you're a big streamer, gamer or general heavy phone user, an unlimited data SIM might be the only option that will be able to keep up with your needs. But with some usually high prices, doing some digging for an affordable option is key.

Luckily, the retailer Affordable Mobiles has launched an absolute bargain on unlimited data SIM only deals - offering one on the Three network for just £18 a month.

While that alone is good...it's not amazing, especially considering the fact going directly to Three can get you the same SIM for £16 instead. Where Affordable Mobiles gets the lead is in cashback.

The retailer will offer you £144 in cashback by redemption, effectively bringing your bills down to just £6 a month - a price that most other SIM only deals can only supply 1-2GB of data with!

Bargain unlimited data SIM only deals:

Three SIM: at Affordable Mobiles | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £18 per month + £144 cashback by redemption

This is arguably one of the best SIM plans we've seen in a very long time. You pay just £18 a month for completely unlimited data, calls and texts on Three. And while that alone is great, it gets even better. Affordable Mobiles will also offer you £144 in cashback, effectively bringing your costs down to just £6! That's in-line with some of the cheapest SIM plans on the market...but for a 5G unlimited data SIM.

A non-cashback alternative unlimited data SIM:

Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Rather not get caught up in cashback? If you go directly through the Three website, you can get the same plan for £2 a month less, at just £16. While that is cheaper than the above on a monthly basis, it's overall price is going to be a lot more thanks to the lack of cashback.

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.