The GoPro Hero4 is now available for almost a third off RRP

Fans of doing more extreme stuff, like surfing, cliff-diving or hardcore planking all know that a GoPro is the best way to record the moments where you finally do something that people will be impressed by.

However, while they're a must-have for most sports fans, the GoPro still isn't cheap if you want a bundle of features on board as well.

That's why this new deal for the GoPro Hero4, which we've spotted available at Amazon, Currys and Argos, is one that's catching the eye this Black Friday weekend, as it's taking £100 off the RRP to make it just £229.

Of course, the RRP isn't always the best metric, but other outlets have it on sale for £10-£70 more, so this is a rock-bottom price.

Smart connections

What are you getting for that cash? Well, the silver edition of the camera, which can record 4K video at 30 frames per second for starters.

If you've got a smartphone handy then you can use that as a screen to view the action, and it's got a 'fast and effective Wi-Fi connection' and 'sturdy mounting system', according to our review.

If you consider that the new GoPro Hero5 is between £90-£130 more than this deal, (with the main draw being that model is waterproof), then you can see why it's up there as one of our most popular on Black Friday.