The best Vodafone SIM only deals we've seen for a very long time are ending soon

Need lots of data but aren't willing to spend a lot on it? Normally, this would pose a difficult problem but recently Vodafone has had a SIM only deal that fits this need perfectly.

In fact, Vodafone has two options - 60GB and 100GB - both come at the lowest prices out there for these levels of data...technically. Both of these SIMs actually cost £20 a month but achieve far lower price tags due to some large cashback plans attached.

Go for the 60GB option and you can get up to £138 in cashback. Upgrade to the 100GB plans and the cashback increases to £240. That means pricing which effectively drops as low as £8.50 a month.

However, while these SIMs are excellent, they won't be around for much longer. The 100GB is coming to an end on July 3 and the 60GB even sooner, ending on June 30. You can find out more about these SIM only deals below.

Vodafone's 100GB SIM only deals:

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 24 month contract | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £240 cashback by redemption

If you're patient, this first plan could save you a massive £240, effectively knocking your monthly payments down to just £10 a month. You do have to pay £20 each month, but in the 7th, 12th, 16th, 20th and 24th months of your contract, Mobiles.co.uk will send you £43.20, adding up to the full £240.

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 24 month contract | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £120 automatic cashback

Don't like all the work the above offer involves? The other option is to go with automatic cashback. That means you'll get a lot less - £120 total and an effective monthly cost of £15 - but all the money will be paid in one go automatically. Plus, that price is still an excellent amount to be paying for 100GB of data.

Vodafone's 60GB data SIM only deals:

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £138 cashback

Out of the two 60GB options, this is the deal that secures the larger discount. After you take into account the cashback, you're effectively paying just £8.50 a month, making this a bargain for the amount of data you're getting. However, because this is cashback by redemption, you will have to claim it in chunks throughout the contract.

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £90 cashback

The exact same deal as above, just with a small drop in the amount of cashback you're receiving. So why would you want to go for this option instead? The cashback here is automatic so you will receive it without having to do the same level of work as above. After you take that cashback into account, you're effectively paying just £12.50 a month.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.