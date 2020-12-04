The best SIM only deal of 2020 is ending on Monday - unlimited data for £16/pm

Take a look on the Three website and a large countdown banner has been adopted, marking the end of its 2020 Black Friday sale, and with it goes the best SIM only deal we've seen...well, ever.

Three did what it usually does over Black Friday this year by sneaking in with the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM. With a price of just £16 a month for 5G unlimited data, calls and texts, Three undercut the market.

But now, along with Three's other Black Friday SIM only deals, the end date has been marked as 11.59pm on Monday, December 7. That gives you the weekend to get in there and get your hands on the best-value SIM of 2020.

Below we've listed everything you need to know about Three's unlimited SIM and its other Black Friday offers. If you miss the end date, consult our SIM only deals guide for all of the other great options.

Three's unlimited data bargain SIM:

The best SIM on the market Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Three's unlimited data SIM stood out this Black Friday just gone as the best SIM with ease. And now, the end date has been announced as this upcoming Monday. We would highly advise getting in there and buying this SIM as the next time we'll see a price this good is likely to be next Black Friday.

Three's other Cyber Monday SIMs are ending too:

Three | 12-months | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £6 per month

While the above goes all out on data, this deal from Three focuses on costs. You're paying just £6 a month while getting 4GB of data. That makes this one of the best cheap SIM plans on the market right now, especially if you need more data than the plans focusing on 1GB or 2GB.

Three | 12-months | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

This deal falls back in the middle of the two above. It costs just £8 a month while supplying you with 12GB of data. That's pretty excellent for anyone on more of a budget looking to keep their bills down nice and low. Realistically at this price, you're going to struggle to beat this, especially considering Three's 5G capability.

Why go with Three SIM only deals?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding