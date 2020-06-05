The best ever SIM only deal comes to an end on Sunday - unlimited data for just £16/pm

Simply put, Three's unlimited data SIM plan is an outrageous bargain. Yes, it often tops our list of the best SIM only deals, right now it is shining at its absolute brightest. However, that will all change on Sunday.

Currently, TechRadar readers can exclusively score Three's unlimited data SIM for just £16 a month, making it the best unlimited data SIM by a long way. While it will only go back up to £18 after that time, this weekend is the last chance to grab it at its lowest price yet.

You can find out more about this plan below or if you want to go even cheaper, consult our SIM only deals guide to see Three's competition (with less data, of course).

Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:

Three | 24 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 per month

Three is the king of big data SIM Plans, but now its best SIM only deal somehow just got even better. Offering unlimited data, calls and texts for just £16 a month, you will not find a better offer than this right now. Just don't leave it too long, this offer ends on Sunday.

Why go with a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. Here are some of the main benefits currently on offer by going with a Three mobile deal:

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding (well...it's nice in theory!)

