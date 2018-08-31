The 5 coolest desktops at IFA 2018

At IFA 2018, we’ve seen all kinds of bizarre and amazing pieces of technology shown off to prospective consumers – everything from new smartphones, 8K televisions to smart dishwashers. But, what we’re interested in here is the amazing new desktop PCs shown off by Acer and Lenovo. The best gaming PCs are about to get a lot more interesting.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the PCs that will be running all the best PC games of 2019 and beyond, and we got a sneak peek this week.

So, with all the hype around the Nvidia RTX 2080, we thought it’d be a great time to take a look at some of the desktops that are going to be featuring all the new PC components. From compact PCs that’ll feel at home in your living room to massive workstations with multiple CPUs, let’s dive in.