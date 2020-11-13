Super League rugby live stream 2020: how to watch Catalans vs Leeds anywhere today

The second of this season's elimination playoffs sees fourth take on fifth for a shot against Super League runner-up St Helens in the semi-final. This one's beautifully poised too, with the Dragons finishing higher in the final standings, but the Rhinos ending their season stronger. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos live stream and watch all the Super League playoff action online from anywhere.

Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos live stream Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos kicks off at 7.45pm GMT, which is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. Full TV and streaming options are listed below, and by using a good VPN, you'll be able to watch your preferred Super League stream from anywhere in the world.

Leeds have played eight times since the start of October, the last of those an exhilarating comeback win over Wakefield Trinity.

Things could barely have been more different for the Catalans, who have played just three times in the same period because of Covid-related cancellations, and just once since October 9. The last of those games was a heavy defeat at the hands of Salford, a game in which the Dragons were 12 points up at half-time.

Match fitness and game sharpness could be issues for Steve McNamara's side, and if that is indeed the case it's difficult to look past Leeds, who have come through a bruising October schedule relatively unscathed, and should be champing at the bit after nearly two weeks off for some much-needed rest and recuperation.

Furthermore, Richard Agar can welcome some key figures back to the fold, in Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Matt Prior and Richie Myler, all of whom have just come out of self-isolation. You can watch all the action live, no matter where you are in the world, by following our Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos live stream guide below.

How to watch Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos from abroad

If you want to watch UK rugby league action, there are plenty of Super League live stream and TV options available in countries all over the world - and we've recommended some of the best places to start below.

But while they're all great options that have been vetted by rugby league fans like ourselves, you still might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred rugby league live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.



Use a VPN to watch rugby Super League playoffs from abroad

Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos live stream: how to watch Super League rugby online in the UK

Folks in the UK need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm GMT and coverage will start at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena, with streaming available via the Sky Go app for customers. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Monthly Sports Pass is by far the best value option. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only want to watch the elimination playoffs. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on your Sky Go app or on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream the rugby as if you were at home.

Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons live stream: how to watch rugby Super League 2020 in the US

Fox Sports has the rights to the Super League in the US, and you can watch Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons on Fox Soccer Plus. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT, and coverage gets underway 15 minutes before that. If you don't have cable, you'll need to consider getting your live sports action via an over-the-top streaming service, and the following are our top recommendations:

Sling TV $55 - A combined Sling Blue and Orange package for $45 covers ESPN, TBS and Fox Sports, while $10 adds Sports Extra and MLB Network (plus NHL Network, NBA TV, beIN Sports, ESPN U, Tennis Channel and more). On balance, our favorite option and you can try a FREE Sling TV trial.

$55 - A combined Sling Blue and Orange package for $45 covers ESPN, TBS and Fox Sports, while $10 adds Sports Extra and MLB Network (plus NHL Network, NBA TV, beIN Sports, ESPN U, Tennis Channel and more). On balance, our favorite option and you can try a FREE Sling TV trial. AT&T TV Now $55 - Another solid offering, AT&T TV Now gets you ESPN, Fox Sports and TBS. Free trial offered.

$55 - Another solid offering, AT&T TV Now gets you ESPN, Fox Sports and TBS. Free trial offered. YouTube TV $64.99 - Includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS.

Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos live stream: how to watch UK Super League rugby online in Australia