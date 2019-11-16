Star Wars crossover sees Stormtrooper skin added to Fortnite

Epic Games is celebrating the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with a timely crossover event that brings a Stormtrooper skin to Fortnite.

The outfit is a reward for those who are ordering Jedi: Fallen Order on the Epic Games Store as it comes free with purchases made before November 30. So if you're planning on buying the game on the Epic Store you might want to do so within the next, well, fortnight.

For those not interested in buying the game but very interested in being a Battle Royale-ing Stormtrooper, then it can also be bought from the in-game store for 1500 Vbucks. It’ll likely be strange seeing dozens of Stormtroopers hit their targets.

Aren't you a little short to be a stormtrooper?

This isn’t Fortnite’s first crossover; previously we’ve seen franchises like Borderlands, Avengers and Batman pull promotional pop-ups in the Battle Royale with things as small as cosmetics or as significant as entirely new game modes.

At the moment, the Stormtrooper skin appears to be the only item available but there are indications that there could be more to come. For one thing, in the Fortnite Item Shop, the skin says it’s part of an “Original Trilogy Set” which would suggest more skins or items are on their way. For another, fans have spotted an Imperial Star Destroyer hanging in the sky in the game world.

Imperial Star Destroyer spotted! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/M4vmx6BB5SNovember 15, 2019

It’s far away at the moment and could simply be another aesthetic nod to the crossover but players will be keeping a close eye on it in the coming weeks to see if it moves any closer or changes in any way. We still have another big Star Wars event this year with the release of Rise of the Skywalker in December, so maybe the celebrations aren’t over yet.