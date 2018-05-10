20 of the best free Windows 7 apps 2018: bring your PC right up to date

It might be eight years old, but Windows 7 is still the world's second most popular desktop operating system – and for good reason. It's an excellent operating system that's still supported by Microsoft and receives regular security updates (unlike Windows Vista), doesn't pester you with popups like Windows 10, is much more open than macOS, and is easier for beginners to master than Linux.

Here, we've picked 20 of the best programs you can download free to give your Windows 7 PC a new lease of life.

Check out our Linux vs Windows vs Mac - OS comparison video below.