Smarty is offering two new fantastic SIM only deals with market-leading pricing

On the search for a new SIM plan? Two of the best offers around come from a recent sale with the network Smarty. With one big data offer and one with some of the cheapest bills around, these plans cater to everyone.

The better option of the two gets you 100GB of data. While there are plenty of 100GB SIM only deals on the market, this is the cheapest option right now, costing just £14 a month (down from its original price of £17).

Alternatively for something cheaper, Smarty is now also offering a 12GB of data plan, costing you just £7 a month. That's down from its original price of £8 and the cheapest option around for this much data.

On top of the impressive data and price combination of these two plans, Smarty also operates on 1-month rolling contracts. This means that you can leave at any time and won't get tied into a long term.

SIM only deals: Smarty's flexible bargains

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £17 £14 a month

This price cut from Smarty results in one of the best SIM only deals on the market right now. It only costs £14 a month (down from £17) but for that price, you'll get a fantastic 100GB of data - plenty for most people's monthly data usage and the best price around for that kind of cap.

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 12GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £8 £7 a month

If the above is more than you're looking to pay out for your next SIM only deal, this could be a brilliant alternative. For just £7 a month, you'll get 12GB of data. While that is only £1 a month less than its original price, savings are rare below £10 a month and this is the best overall price for this much data right now.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that data across any laptop, tablet or even console you picked up recently