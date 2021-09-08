Smarty is now competing for the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM at just £16

Whether it's Netflix, YouTube, Twitter or some other app draining your data at alarming rates, an unlimited data SIM could be a necessary fix for your data-intensive lifestyle and, Smarty just launched the perfect option.

Until September 28, Smarty is offering a 20% discount on its unlimited data SIM plan. That leaves you paying just £16 a month - the joint lowest price in the UK, matched only by Three.

While Three gets you 5G with its deal, Smarty instead focuses on flexibility, only tying you in for 1 month at a time. That means you can leave your contract whenever - perfect if you spot a Black Friday beauty to switch to.

SIM only deals: Smarty's big data bargain

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £16 a month | 20% off

Knocking 20% off, this flash sale SIM secures unlimited data, calls and texts for just £16 a month. Matching Three as the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM, Smarty gets ahead with its flexible 1-month rolling contract, which means leaving at any time.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option. It also means you can chop and change your contract if you discover you don't need all that data or want to bring your bills down.

For some, the company's 'No credit checks' promise will be the big appeal. And in terms of coverage, Smarty piggy backs off of Three's UK network - the notable feature Smarty doesn't currently offer is 5G.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even console you own.