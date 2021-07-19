Smarty has slashed the price of its 100GB data SIM only deal now costing just £14

Smarty has been going all out on its SIM only deals recently, chopping and changing prices, boosting data plans and more over the past few months. But the brand's latest combination of deals are some of its best yet.

The standout offer here is the network's 100GB plan. Normally this would cost you £17 a month but that price has been dragged right down to just £14 - the cheapest price around for this much data.

And while that's a perfect option for big data users, Smarty also has an option for those trying to keep their budget low. Go for the 12GB option and you'll only pay £7 a month.

That's only a £1 saving each month but like the above option, it's the best value plan at this price point. Plus, on both of these plans you are only tied in for 1 month at a time, meaning you can leave whenever you like.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

SIM only deals: Smarty's flexible bargains

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £17 £14 a month

This is a fantastic promotion from Smarty, scoring you a massive 100GB of data for only £14 a month. That's down from £17 and the cheapest price on the market for this much data right now. On top of that, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 12GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £8 £7 a month

If you're only worried about getting an affordable price, this will be a great alternative. It's only down by £1 a month but at this price point any discount is impressive. You'll get 12GB of data for just £7 a month. Like the option above, this is the cheapest option around for this much data right now.

View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that data across any laptop, tablet or even console you picked up recently