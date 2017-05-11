Sky Mobile is getting rid of European roaming charges two weeks before it has to

It’s not just the major networks that are ditching roaming charges across the EU, small ones have to as well, but while roaming charges are being officially abolished for all networks on June 15, Sky Mobile is getting in slightly ahead of the game and letting customers roam for free from June 1.

That means you’ll be able to use your existing allowances of minutes, texts and data in 36 countries at no extra cost, while if you’re on Pay As You Go you’ll pay the same rate as you would in the UK.

The change only applies to European destinations, the full list of which you’ll find below, so if you want to travel further you may be better off on a network such as Three, which has inclusive roaming further afield too.

Though Sky Mobile isn’t as extortionate as some when roaming in far-flung locations, with data in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for example costing 12p per megabyte.

Destinations known

Destinations where you can roam free of charge from June 1 include: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Cyprus (Northern), Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland (Republic of), Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Azores (Portugal), Madeira (Portugal), Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Canary Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Reunion.

Whether you’ll still be able to roam for free once the UK officially exits the EU in 2019 remains to be seen, so enjoy it while it lasts.