Vodafone drops roaming charges in 40 countries

There's good news for Vodafone customers, as from today you'll be able to use your bundled minutes, texts and data in 40 countries without any additional charges.

The roam-free countries are almost all located in Europe, with the popular holiday destinations of Spain (including the party islands), Portugal and France all included, while 'French Territories' ensure the list of countries isn't solely Europe based.

Vodafone isn't the first network to offer a roam-free initiative, as Three's 'Feel at Home' has been running for a few years and now covers 42 countries including some the big red doesn't, such as the US, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

To be eligible for Vodafone's roam-free service you'll need to be a new or upgrading pay monthly customer.

If you're currently in the middle of a Vodafone contract you may need to upgrade your plan to take advantage of the roaming service.

Roam further

Vodafone has also rolled out its roam-further service, giving you access to your allowances for £5 per day in another 60 countries including the US, Canada, China, Russia and Australia.

This move comes ahead of the European Commission's plan to abolish all EU roaming charges from June 2017, so you can expect all networks to offer similar services within the next couple of months.

The full list of the 40 countries covered by Vodafone's new roam-free offer: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Channel Islands (inc Guernsey, Jersey), Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France (inc Corsica), French Territories (inc. French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Reunion, Saint Martin), Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy (inc Vatican City), Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (inc Madeira), Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (inc Canary and Balearic Islands), Sweden, San Marino, Switzerland, Turkey.