EE unveils new free roaming: which countries are included?

EE is making roaming to lots of European destinations free for all pay monthly customers from June this year.

If you’re an EE customer, you’ll be able to use your data, calls and text allowances in lots of countries throughout Europe without any extra cost.

All customers on a pay monthly contracts will be able to get the service from June 15, while those on new 4GEE Max plans announced today will be able to benefit from the inclusive roaming to countries outside Europe. Those plans are available from May 10 onward.

Similar services are already offered by Three and Vodafone, while we're still waiting for O2 to offer a free roaming service.

What countries are included?

If you’re an EE customer, you’ll be able to use your allowances in the countries listed below:

Austria, Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar (UK), Greece, Guadeloupe, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Islands, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin (French), San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Vatican City, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Monaco, Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.

Are there any other countries included?

Yes, but only if you're on a top-end 4GEE Max deal. Previously those on 4GEE Max plans were able to visit some European countries without spending any extra, so EE is now giving you access to the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand at no extra cost.

That now means those on 4GEE Max deals will be able to use their allowances in 52 countries around the world, which is more than both Vodafone and Three offer to their customers.

It's worth bearing in mind that when you go away you're still limited to your normal allowances on the network, so beware how much internet you're using if you only get 1GB of data a month.