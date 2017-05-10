Three’s scrapping roaming charges in Singapore, Brazil and more

Headed to Brazil or Singapore this summer? If you’re on Three you’ll be able to use your full allowances, including data, at no extra cost in both of those countries from June 15.

The network has also announced that it’s scrapping roaming charges in French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin on the same date.

And there’s a reason it’s all happening from June 15 specifically, as it’s on that day that the EU is abolishing roaming charges in member states, meaning whatever network you’re on you’ll soon be able to use your minutes, texts and data across most of Europe at no extra cost.

Unlike EE, O2 and Vodafone (all of which have recently announced changes to their roaming terms), Three already let you roam for free in most of those countries through its Feel at Home service.

A global focus

But the eagle-eyed among you will have spotted that Brazil and Singapore aren’t in Europe – rather, Three is seemingly showing its commitment to ditching roaming charges in a growing number of locations, and not just because the EU has made it.

These additions bring the total number of places where you can roam at no extra cost on Three up to 60, which is more than any other UK network. And 17 of them are outside Europe, giving Three a continued advantage for globetrotters, despite other networks starting to catch up in Europe.

From June 15, the full list of free roaming locations will be: Spain, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, France, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Aland Islands, Norway, USA, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Macau, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Vatican City, Austria, Hong Kong, Sweden, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Azores, Madeira, Réunion, Croatia, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Malta, Lithuania, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Iceland, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar, San Marino, Isle of Man, Guernsey, Jersey, Singapore, Brazil, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin.

Note however that not all of Three’s plans allow free roaming. If you’ve signed up to the network recently you’ll need to be on one if its Advanced plans, rather than its cheaper Essential ones.