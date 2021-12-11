Shark HyperAIR vs Dyson Supersonic: which hair dryer should you choose

Audio player loading…

Whether you’re trying to recreate a salon-style bouncy blow-dry at home, or you simply want to roughly dry your locks as quickly as possible before leaving the house, using one of the best hair dryers is an investment that will save you oodles of time while boosting that bounce.

You’ll probably already know that vacuum cleaner brand Dyson launched its hair dryer, the Dyson Supersonic , in 2016, but now rival Shark has followed suit with the HyperAir hair dryer, which is known as the Shark Style iQ in the UK. Both appliances come with attachments that let create an array of styles, too.

However, the Shark HyperAir is $70 / £70 (around AU$130) cheaper than Dyson’s offering. But does this additional cash make for a better blow dry experience? We pitted the Shark HyperAir against the Dyson Supersonic to find out.

Best Dyson Supersonic and Shark HyperAir deals

Read on to discover how these two hair dryers compare – or, if you’ve already decided which of the two you wish to buy, check out the best available prices for each right now:

(Image credit: Shark)

Price

Compared to the rest of the market, there’s no denying it: both the Shark HyperAir and the Dyson Supersonic are expensive hair dryers

The HyperAir is the more affordable, setting you back $229.99 / £229.99 (about AU$400), and in the US, the hair dryer is shipped with the concentrator nozzle and an additional style brush attachment that combines a concentrator nozzle with a bristle brush. While in the UK it comes bundled with a concentrator nozzle, but rather than the style brush it has a diffuser, which will be needed by those with naturally curly hair.

In the US, there’s also another HyperAir bundle that includes the concentrator nozzle, diffuser, styling brush, and an Air Wave, which acts in the same way as a hair curler would, for $249.60, which is better value.

All of the attachments are also available to purchase separately, with the concentrator nozzle costing $24.99 / £19.99, the diffuser priced at $29.99 / £19.99, and the style brush attachment will set you back $29.99 / £29.99.

To add to the confusion, the Air Wave attachment is currently only available in the US and costs $49.95, so you’ll practically need a pen and paper to decide which bundle is right for you.

The Dyson Supersonic is slightly pricer at $399 / £299 / AU$549 and is available worldwide from Dyson, as well as online retailers including Amazon.

It comes with five attachments including a diffuser, concentrator nozzle, a wide-tooth comb, a fly away tool designed to smooth hair, and a gentle air attachment that reduces the air flow and temperature for sensitive scalps - this is better value if you’re planning on creating an array of styles with the hair dryer, and you also want to tame flyaways. Each of the attachments is also available to purchase separately, priced at $39.99 / £30 / AU$99.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Design

When it comes to design, the Shark HyperAir sports the look of a traditional hair dryer with a wide barrel and an angled handle. However, the Dyson Supersonic has a more unusual look with a shorter barrel that packs a handle that sits in the middle, and includes the filter.

The Shark HyperAir features a champagne-colored finish, while in the UK, the Shark Style iQ 9as its known) comes in a black and rose gold design. The Dyson Supersonic, however, is available in grey with fuschia accents and this year’s limited edition model known as Prussian Blue, which pairs a deep navy color with copper accents.

Both hair dryers come with three temperature and three speed settings, and they both feature buttons on the rear of the barrel to control these settings. The Shark HyperAir also includes a 8.2 ft / 2.5m power cord, while the cable on the Dyson Supersonic is slightly longer at 9 ft / 2.7m. Neither hair dryer features a hanging loop either.

Features

When it comes to blow drying hair, we found the pair evenly matched. Both hair fryers offer 1600w of power, which meant the Dyson Supersonic took our damp shoulder-length hair to completely dry in three minutes and 26 seconds, and the Shark HyperAir took three minutes and 56 seconds, adding 30 seconds to drying time... although in the grand scheme of things, that’s not very long at all.

Both hair dryers left our hair silky-smooth and shiny, with only a few flyaways, although when the Dyson was used with the fly-away attachment it completely eradicated them. We used the hair dryer without an attachment to roughly dry everything but the crown and then used the fly away attachment for the remainder - but it did add 32 seconds to the drying time.

The Dyson was also marginally quieter in use, registering 74db on our decibel meter, compared to the 76db the Shark HyperAir registered.

However, there are two areas where the Shark trumps the Dyson. One of which is the diffuser, which has extendable prongs to ensure the roots, as well as the tips of curly hair, are evenly dried, reducing the heat damage.

We were also impressed that, when the concentrator nozzle or diffuser was attached to the hair dryer, the temperature and speed settings were automatically adjusted to the optimum level to use that tool - ideal for anyone that’s unsure of how to use the Shark HyperAir to achieve their desired style.

(Image credit: Shark)

Verdict

When it comes to choosing the best hair dryer, both the Shark HyperAir and the Dyson Supersonic can dry hair quickly and ensure plenty of smooth shine - we found ourselves leaving the house with a satisfying bounce when using both models.

However, as the Shark HyperAir is slightly more affordable, this is the better choice for most users - particularly if you have curly hair or are unsure about the settings you should be using when blow-drying for different styles.

That said, we do love the variety of attachments offered by the Dyson, so if you want a plethora of ways to create an array of different styles, or you particularly struggle with flyaway strands and want a hair dryer that ensures complete smoothness (plus comes with an attractive Prussian Blue finish) then the Dyson Supersonic is worth a look.