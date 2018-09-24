Save over £70 on this Xbox One Tomb Raider and FIFA 19 bundle in Amazon's Deal of the Day

This Amazon Deal of the Day is a must if you've been waiting for a super cheap Xbox One price. Not only does it come with the biggest footy game on the planet in FIFA 19, but also the brand new Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The savings on this Xbox One bundle are huge from multiple angles. The two games alone are worth nearly £100, so you're only paying about £130 for the 1TB Xbox One S console. When you compare it to other deals on the market, the previous best offer elsewhere had the 1TB console paired with Shadow of the Tomb Raider for £249.99.

Not only is Amazon £20 cheaper, but the retail giant has thrown in a copy of FIFA 19 (worth £49.99) for no extra charge. You're also getting the Steelbook box cover for the game, which costs £14.99 on its own. So you can see why this discount is kind of a big deal. Act fast though, as it'll expire at midnight or when stock runs out.

Xbox One prices were not great over the summer. Actually, we saw a lot of retailers trying to pass off 500GB bundles with just the one (usually quite old) game for around £250. So the fact that you're getting double the storage space -essential given many games have a mandatory 50GB+ install file- and two seriously new Triple-A games for £229.99 is terrific value.

If you're looking a bit more towards the future and the world of 4K/HDR gaming, then may be you're more interested in a Xbox One X bundle instead?