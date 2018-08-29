Samsung’s 34-inch ultra-wide curved monitor boasts Thunderbolt 3

Samsung has unleashed a new 34-inch ultra-wide curved monitor with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, which is available in Europe.

The CJ79 monitor is being shown off at IFA 2018 and is aimed at creative types along with businesses, featuring a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio) and picture-by-picture, giving you the ability to display two sources side-by-side on a single screen (you can also benefit from picture-in-picture, too).

You get a 1,500R curvature VA panel that sports Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology with an impressive 3000:1 contrast ratio, a refresh rate of 100Hz, and AMD FreeSync to ensure things run smoothly, and there’s no stuttering or tearing when playing back video or indulging in a game.

Will it make our best monitor list?

Thunderbolt thrills

The CJ79 also has a height-adjustable stand, plus it can be tilted, and has a pair of integrated 7W speakers. As mentioned, you get Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, with a pair of these ports capable of power delivery and charging devices of up to 85W.

Samsung also has a CJ89 monitor (pictured above) which has been released alongside the CJ79, and this one comes in monster 43-inch and 49-inch sizes, offering 3,840 x 1,200 (32:10) and 3,840 x 1,080 (32:9) resolutions respectively with a more pronounced curve (1,800R). You don’t get Thunderbolt 3 with these bigger models, though.

Samsung says that both the CJ79 and CJ89 are now available in Europe, and are expected to go on sale across the rest of the globe soon. That said, we haven’t seen them pop up here in the UK yet, and pricing is still unconfirmed – but that should all change very shortly.