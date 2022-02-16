Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might have a feature the Z Fold 3 should have had

Audio player loading…

We hadn’t heard much about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but that’s now changed, as a leak has detailed the screen sizes and a key feature – namely that Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone will apparently have a slot for the S Pen stylus.

That’s according to sources speaking to TheElec, and it’s a believable claim. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 already has stylus support, just without a slot for the S Pen, and with Samsung including such a slot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, there’s a good chance it would do the same on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The leak also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 7.56-inch main screen and a 6.19-inch cover display. Those are functionally identical sizes to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s 7.6-inch main and 6.2-inch secondary screen.

The overall look of the two phones will apparently also be similar, with Samsung reportedly focused on improving durability rather than changing the design. Though of course the presence of an S Pen slot will mean a bit of a tweak.

The same sources also provided details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will apparently have a 6.7-inch main screen and a 1.9-inch cover display. That’s much the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, so don’t expect big design changes here either.

Finally, the sources say that these two upcoming foldables will land at the same time, as we’d have expected. August would mark a year from the announcement of the current models, so that month looks most likely.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a slot so the Z Fold 4 really should too (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: An S Pen slot is an obvious addition and one the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should already have

While this is the first report of an S Pen slot being included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, we’d think the claim is probably accurate.

It would make sense for this phone to follow the same trajectory as the Galaxy S Ultra range, which went from S Pen support last year to a slot this year. But if anything, Samsung’s large screen foldables are an even better fit for a stylus.

The expansive display of a Galaxy Z Fold makes it ideal for sketching and note-taking in a way that even a large conventional smartphone can’t quite match. So the S Pen is the perfect companion, and a slot for it is a near-essential feature, since otherwise you’re liable to lose it (unless you invest in a case with a slot).

So it was disappointing when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 didn’t have an S Pen slot, but hopefully Samsung will remedy its mistake with the Z Fold 4.

