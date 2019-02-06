Samsung Galaxy S10e leak gives us close look at the ‘affordable’ handset

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was a powerful device - the S10 promises to be even better

Images claiming to show the Samsung Galaxy S10e have leaked, giving us a clearer picture of the handset also known as the Galaxy S10 Lite.

The device is to be a cheaper alternative to the flagship Galaxy S10, in the same way the iPhone XR is to the iPhone XS. According to press images found by WinFuture, the device will vary in many ways from the bigger flagship.

However one feature it appears to share with the rumored S10 and S10 Plus is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There’s no sign of a digit reader on the front or rear of these S10e renders, and it’s unlikely Samsung will omit the technology altogether.

This will increase ease of accessing the phone and will free up space below the screen, although the display is said to be smaller than the Galaxy S10 with current predictions pegging it at 5.8 inches.

In addition the S10e is to have only a dual-lens camera, instead of a tri-lens camera that the S10 and S10+ will have.

Like its larger siblings the S10e will not have a notch, with a front camera surrounded by screen instead and it appears to also have a headphone jack on the the bottom. Again, the leaked images here suggest this is true, with rear shots of the device showing only two lenses, a ‘punch-hole’ camera and a headphone jack.

The front and back of the Samsung Galaxy S10. Note the headphone jack and dual cameras on the rear. Image credit: WinFuture. (Image: © Winfuture)

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10e

Previous leaks have given us information as to the specifications and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, with it tipped to pack a 3100mAh battery, slightly behind the 3400mAh and 4100mAh batteries of the S10 and S10+ respectively.

There is said to be only one size option for the model, with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Suggested prices for the device starts at €749 (about US$850, £660, AU$1200). As with all leaks surrounding phones the information isn’t confirmed, however it provides information in keeping with other leaks about the device.

We’ll definitely find out more about the Galaxy S10 phones at Samsung’s launch event on February 20, just days before the MWC 2019 event in Barcelona. We’ll be reporting live on the event announcements as they happen.