PS4 Slim now offers a 1TB hard drive but keeps the original price

There’s no doubt that this year’s E3 is going to be one of the best yet. We’ll see Microsoft’s Project Scorpio, dozens of new games and, if we’re lucky, a first look as something new from Sony.

That said, in case we don’t get some shiny new hardware from Sony, at least we’ll finally be able to get an upgraded version of last year’s PlayStation 4 Slim later this month – and we’ll get it without having to spend extra.

Sony announced today that it would begin shipping 1TB versions of the PlayStation 4 Slim for $299 – the exact price of what a 500GB system cost yesterday. Also, not one to waste a prime price-cutting opportunity, Sony’s dropping the price of the old 500GB systems to $249.

The price change looks like it went into effect today with 1TB models to receive stock and the price drop on Thursday, but don’t be surprised if it takes a few days for retailers to catch on and price their wares appropriately.

Does that mean other territories like Australia and the UK are likely to get a price drop of their own? Chances are good that there may be one in the future but, for now, prices for the 1TB model are staying strong at £279 and AU$459.

