WIN! 8TB Buffalo external hard drive

Buffalo's LinkStation Pro Quad is the ideal solution to keep important files safe.

It features ultra fast data transfer speeds, with the drive able to be configured in RAID 0 for performance or RAID 5 for redundant storage. Basically, that means if your hard drive fails, your data is safe.

With a huge 8TB, the Buffalo LinkStation Pro Quad is perfect for storing large numbers of files, which can be streamed from anywhere in the world via a web browser or via iPad, iPhone, iPod touch or an Android Smartphone.

Photographers will also enjoy the "Direct Copy" function, which allows one touch transfer of media files from any digital camera or camcorder.

Technical specs:

Processor: Marvel 1.6GHz

High speed data transfer: Up to 72MB/s

DLNA/UPnp Support

Web Access

Logitech Squeezebox support

Built-in BitTorrent Client

USB Device server - connect and share a Multifunction USB 2.0 printer on your network.

