Recording 360-degree 3D videos just got cheaper

360-degree filmography is on the rise, from VR-compatible Coachella concerts to panoramic photos on your Facebook feed. However, getting in on the action can be prohibitively pricey.

Like, tens of thousands of dollars pricey.

For budding VR cinematographers looking for a budget-conscious alternative, the Vuze camera is now available to preorder, offering 360-degree and 3D-compatible video recording for less than the price of a standard DSLR camera.

Starting at $799, the Vuze can crank out 4K resolution 3D VR video by just pointing and shooting at your subject matter - subverting the need for heavy post-production or complex rigs.

The Vuze sports eight HD cameras, tripod support, dedicated controls from an iOS/Android app, and can compress raw footage to H.264 on the fly - creating easy-to-edit files perfect for posting your virtual reality exploits straight to YouTube.

While cameras like the Samsung Gear 360 or the Ricoh Theta S offer 360-degree video for a lower price, the Vuze appears to be taking on professional VR setups like the $5,000 GoPro Omni, $30,000 Facebook Surround 360, or the $60,000 Nokia OZO - in which case, it beats those prices by a considerable margin.

"Current VR cameras either require advanced editing skills or in the case of other 3D solutions, demand Hollywood type budgets," said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of HumanEyes, the company behind Vuze. "With Vuze, we are democratizing VR content creation and putting it in reach of everyday consumers."

For eager videographers looking to break into VR without breaking the bank, examples of the Vuze in action are available on the company's showroom with preorders expected to ship this October.