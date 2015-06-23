Google wants you to test Jump, its crazy GoPro VR camera rig

Google revealed during Google IO 2015 that it had teamed up with GoPro to create a 360-degree camera rig to capture VR-ready videos.

Now, Google has announced it's seeking "creators" to take "a Jump camera out for a spin" beginning this summer.

The rig basically connects 16 GoPro cameras for a full 360-degree view, with videos to be uploaded to YouTube.

Though Google is mostly looking for filmmakers, artists and journalists, anyone can sign up for a chance to try out Jump.

In the meantime, here's an awesome Jump VR video in action:

Via Business Insider