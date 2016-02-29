Use Apple Pay and MasterCard to ride the London Tube for free today

Riding the London Underground every day to and from work can get expensive so MasterCard is offering you three free journeys over the next few weeks, but only if you use Apple Pay.

All you need to do is register your MasterCard with an Apple Pay device and travel on the TFL network between 4:30AM and 01:00 AM on February 29, March 7 and March 14.

You can also travel on any London transport, apart from the Thames Clipper River Bus.

Freebie journeys

To use Apple Pay you will need an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus or an Apple Watch.

MasterCard has offered free tube journeys before in a similar scheme. The company is fully embracing mobile payments and is using free journeys as a way to open up the technology and show how easy it is to use Apple Pay.