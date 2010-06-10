Three next up to launch the UK iPhone 4

Three is the next operator to announce it will be offering the iPhone 4 in the UK, making it a clean sweep of the big five networks.

Following O2, Vodafone, Orange and T-Mobile confirming they will be stocking the iPhone 4, 3 has taken a little longer to confirm, but given it's the first time it's had an Apple device in the UK, we'll let it off.

And the better news is that it will be releasing it ahead of T-Mobile by the looks of things, given that the pink network still hasn't given a definitive UK release date.

Same again

"Three UK will launch iPhone 4,the thinnest smartphone in the world with the highest resolution display ever built into a phone,inthe UK on June 24.

"Customers can pre-order iPhone 4 beginning Tuesday, June 15," said Three, trotting out the same words as the rest of the networks but thankfully remembering to change its name.

As you can guess, Three didn't give away any hints about an iPhone UK price, nor if it will be launching it on pay as you go, although we'll likely be finding out more in the next few days.

We can't imagine the queues will be as big outside the Three stores from 24 June as the flagship Apple store, especially if the iPad launch is anything to go by, but we're still glad that Three has finally joined the iPhone 4 party.