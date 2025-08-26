Looking for a cheap iPhone? This deal gets you $250 off an iPhone 16 without a trade, plus a cheap plan to boot

iPhone deals at the major carriers are dime a dozen, but if you're looking for something a little cheaper, then options are more limited. However, at Total Wireless, there are currently some great choices that don't require the usual high-end unlimited plans or a trade-in.

First up, the carrier is offering the latest iPhone 16 for just $579 (was $829) upfront when you pair it with a three-month unlimited plan. While there's a fair amount to pay upfront, this is a great option if you're looking for a relatively cheap plan and phone combo.

As an overview, Total's plans include unlimited data and perks like a free Disney Plus subscription for a slightly lower price than parent company Verizon's high-end postpaid plans.

If you're willing to go for an older device, another great option is the iPhone 14 Plus at Total Wireless this week. You can get the device for $199 upfront alongside a new line on a Total 5G+ Unlimited plan, after which the carrier will rebate you $20 per month over 10 months. That effectively gets you the device for free – although this one is for new customers only.

Cheap iPhone deals at Total Wireless

As previously stated, Total Wireless is a great choice if you want a prepaid plan that doesn't completely skimp-out on the usual perks. Generally speaking, its unlimited plans are a little pricier than some options like Visible Wireless, but much cheaper than Verizon - which is the 5G network this subsidiary operates on.

Despite being a little cheaper than Verizon, Total Wireless still features perks like a full Disney+ subscription on its 5G+ plan, upgrade discounts for new phones, and generous roaming support. It's a fully featured prepaid plan that doesn't break the bank.