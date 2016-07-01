The very best - and worst - of Sony's phones

Sony's performance in the smartphone market in recent years has been so woeful that there's been talk of it dumping the sector altogether. It has already all but abandoned the US and a major scaling back this year may see its smartphone output reduced to the Xperia X line going forward.

How did it get here? Back in the day the Sony Ericsson name was a mark of quality, neck and neck with Nokia in the race to dominate. Sony successfully stirred its Walkman and Cyber-shot brands into the mobile market and turned out a lot of memorable phones.

Everyone was caught flat-footed by the iPhone, but Sony took longer than most to catch onto the new wave that was to sink Nokia. Even its critically acclaimed Android releases have failed to hit the mark on sales, though they probably deserved a bigger audience.

Join us as we rewind to find Sony's high points and bum notes from the last decade.