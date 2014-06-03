The best Motorola Moto E deals

The Motorola Moto E is already one of the most affordable smartphones around, retailing for around £89 SIM free. But if you'd rather get it on a contract then it can still be worth hunting down the best offers as there are a lot of deals available.

We've done the hard work for you and found the cheapest contracts along with some that aren't so cheap but come with generous allowances and 'free' gifts. Bear in mind that the Moto E doesn't support 4G so all the data allowances only refer to 3G data.

Vodafone

The Moto E can be grabbed on a £29 per month Vodafone contract with 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data. There's no upfront cost but that still comes out at £696 over 24 months, which might not sound great, however it includes either a 43" HD ready Samsung TV or a pair of Beats by Dr Dre Studio Headphones.

Or you can spend a little more per month and on the face of it get a little less, with 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB of data for £39 per month. But that's a 12 month contract, so you're not tied in for as long and it comes out at a cheaper £468 in all. That deal nets you a free Playstation 3 Slim 500GB too.

T-Mobile

Opt for a T-Mobile contract and you can get a slightly better deal. The Moto E is available for £27.99 per month with no upfront cost and for that you'll get 500 minutes, unlimited texts and unlimited data, making it ideal if you plan to use a lot of mobile data.

It also includes a free set of Beats by Dr Dre Studio Headphones in either black or white and comes out at £671.76 in total.

Orange

If you'd rather spend less money each month then it's worth considering getting the Moto E on Orange with 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB of data for just £16.99 per month.

As there's no upfront cost that adds up to £407.76 over 24 months and it even includes a free Sony DSC-W830 black 20.1MP camera.