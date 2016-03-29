LG G5 Lite sighting teases an affordable powerhouse

The LG G5 is on the cusp of going on sale, and while we eagerly await its arrival there's a new handset to get excited about: the LG G5 Lite.

Details have appeared at China's Tenaa certification center, where a handset very similar to that of the G5 has appeared.

By the looks of it this isn't a 'compact' or 'mini' series handset like the Xperia Z5 Compact, iPhone SE or Galaxy S5 Mini; instead the main compromise seems to be in the power department.

According to the leaked specs the G5 Lite sports the same size 5.3-inch display, but on the inside it houses a Snapdragon 652 processor, Andreno 510 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

That's not a bad line-up of specs, and means the handset should deliver a decent level of performance, but it's certainly not as powerful as the G5 with its 820 chip, 530 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The LG G5 Lite (credit: GSMArena)

Snap happy?

If the report is correct there's good news in the camera department, with the LG G5 Lite tipped to feature the dual camera setup of its big brother with 16MP and 8MP rear sensors.

To round off the specs it's also said to house 32GB of internal storage and run Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

There's no word on a LG G5 Lite release date yet, while availability could be confined to regions which won't get the core G5, such as Latin America, as well as China.

From GSMArena via AndroidAuthority