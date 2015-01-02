LG G Flex 2 looks set to pack a powerful punch at CES 2015

The LG G Flex 2 is being heavily tipped to make an official appearance at CES 2015 next week, and the latest rumours suggest it'll pack a mighty wallop.

South Korean website Naver claims to have received inside information on the upcoming Flex 2, with its sources revealing a 64-bit Snapdragon 810 processor inside the device.

The report also goes on to say the LG G Flex 2 will sport LTE-A and tri-band carrier aggregation. In short, that means it will be capable of delivering super speedy 4G, although actual speeds will be dependent on your network.

Flexing its muscle

Previous leaks suggest the G Flex 2 will sport a smaller form factor than its 6-inch predecessor while retaining a HD display - we're hoping it gets a boost from 720p to 1080p - and Wolverine-esque self-healing rear coating.

The original LG G Flex touted itself as the first flexible smartphone, although in reality it was only capable of bending a few millimetres and its sky-high price tag meant many were put off. Hopefully LG will refine the tech - and the price - for the second iteration.

TechRadar will be out in force at CES 2015 to bring you all the latest from the show, including anything LG may have up its sleeve.

Via PhoneArena