HTC's open bootloader update to roll out from August

HTC has revealed that its bootloader unlocking software update will begin rolling out to the newest HTC handsets in August.

Currently in the testing phase, the first handset to receive the software update will be the HTC Sensation.

The company announced that it would be giving access to bootloaders on all its Android handsets back in May, a move which was welcomed with open arms by the mod-happy Android community.

The bootloader contains the code that makes the handset's operating system run; so with access to this, developers can create and run customised software on their handsets rather than be tied to regular Android or HTC Sense.

These bootloaders were made for opening

HTC wrote on its Facebook wall: "While we wish we could flip a simple switch and unlock all bootloaders across our device portfolio, this is actually a complex challenge that requires a new software build and extensive testing to deliver the best possible customer experience.

"We're in the testing phase for the unlocking capability now, and we expect it to be fully operational by early September for devices that have received the software updates."

It won't only be the latest and greatest HTC handsets that are opened up, however, with the company adding, "We'll continue rolling out the unlocking capability over time to other devices as part of maintenance releases and new shipments."